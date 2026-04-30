Cooper Ingle Injury: Shelved at Triple-A
Triple-A Columbus placed Ingle on the 7-day injured list April 24 with right hip inflammation.
Ingle seemed to be en route to forcing a promotion to the majors, as he was slashing .394/.630/.788 at the time of his injury, while walking 37 percent of the time and striking out 16.7 percent of the time. Assuming Ingle returns in the coming days/weeks, he could supplant Bo Naylor, who has a -0.5 fWAR in 23 games.
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