Cooper Ingle Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Triple-A Columbus placed Ingle on the 7-day injured list April 24 with right hip inflammation.

Ingle seemed to be en route to forcing a promotion to the majors, as he was slashing .394/.630/.788 at the time of his injury, while walking 37 percent of the time and striking out 16.7 percent of the time. Assuming Ingle returns in the coming days/weeks, he could supplant Bo Naylor, who has a -0.5 fWAR in 23 games.