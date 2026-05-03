Cooper Ingle News: Activated Sunday
Ingle (hip) was activated off the 7-day injured list and rejoined Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Ingle operated as the designated hitter for the Clippers and went hitless in four at-bats. The catching prospect caught 13 of the first 19 games and appeared in two others, so it's understandable given the workload that led to the injury, the organization takes Ingle's return slowly by using him at DH. He's gotten off to a good start, going 13-for-33 (.394) with four home runs, 16 RBI and 14 runs before suffering the injury.
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