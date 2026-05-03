Cooper Ingle News: Back in action at Triple-A
Ingle (hip) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday in his return to the Triple-A Columbus lineup after being activated from the 7-day injured list.
Ingle operated as the designated hitter for Columbus in his first game action since April 22, but he should resume catching on a regular basis before long once his right hip injury is further in the rear-view mirror. The 24-year-old had gotten off to an excellent start to the season before landing on the shelf, going 13-for-33 (.394 average) with four home runs, 16 RBI and 14 runs in his first 15 games.
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