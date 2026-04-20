Cooper Ingle headshot

Cooper Ingle News: Bops two homers Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 6:17am

Ingle went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and an additional run scored for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Ingle is off to an impressive start for the Clippers, slashing .357/.617/.786 with 18 walks, four home runs and 12 RBI over 47 plate appearances. A .400 BABIP has helped, but Ingle is patient hitter that makes contact, knows how to get on base and rarely strikes out. With just 41 career games at Triple-A, he may not be ready for a promotion, but if Bo Naylor's bat continues to underwhelm (.156/.224/.244), Ingle could make his MLB debut at some point in the near future.

Cooper Ingle
Cleveland Guardians
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