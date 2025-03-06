Fantasy Baseball
Cooper Kinney headshot

Cooper Kinney News: Looks healthy for spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Kinney (shoulder) is listed as an available bench player for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kinney's inclusion on the lineup card is an indication that he's back to full health after finishing the 2024 season on High-A Bowling Green's injured list due to a right shoulder issue. Before being shut down with the injury, the 22-year-old infielder slashed .289/.352/.494 with 10 home runs and six stolen bases across 361 plate appearances with Bowling Green.

