Cooper Pratt Injury: Ahead of schedule
Pratt (hamstring) could be cleared to return from the 10-day injured list after a minimum-length stay, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers originally anticipated getting Pratt back sometime in late August after he landed on the injured list Sunday with a strained hamstring. However, he's already made significant progress in his recovery and could now be on track to return from the IL when eligible Wednesday. The team has already confirmed that Pratt will head out on a rehab assignment before being activated, though he likely won't need more than a game or two to ramp up.
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