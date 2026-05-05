Cooper Pratt Injury: Nursing sore foot
Pratt didn't play Sunday in Triple-A Nashville's 5-1 win over Norfolk due to a sore foot, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
According to McCalvy, the foot issue is considered a minor concern and isn't expected to keep Pratt for long, so the 21-year-old infielder could avoid a stint on Nashville's 7-day injured list. Pratt signed an eight-year, $50.75 million contract extension with Milwaukee just over a month ago, but he's still waiting to make his MLB debut. He'll likely need to improve his production at Triple-A before getting the call to the majors; Pratt is slashing .226/.348/.323 (87 wRC+) with one home run and nine stolen bases over 113 plate appearances with Nashville thus far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Pratt See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects104 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag285 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!341 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Pratt See More