Cooper Pratt headshot

Cooper Pratt Injury: Nursing sore foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Pratt didn't play Sunday in Triple-A Nashville's 5-1 win over Norfolk due to a sore foot, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

According to McCalvy, the foot issue is considered a minor concern and isn't expected to keep Pratt for long, so the 21-year-old infielder could avoid a stint on Nashville's 7-day injured list. Pratt signed an eight-year, $50.75 million contract extension with Milwaukee just over a month ago, but he's still waiting to make his MLB debut. He'll likely need to improve his production at Triple-A before getting the call to the majors; Pratt is slashing .226/.348/.323 (87 wRC+) with one home run and nine stolen bases over 113 plate appearances with Nashville thus far.

Cooper Pratt
Milwaukee Brewers
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