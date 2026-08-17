Cooper Pratt Injury: Playing in rehab game Tuesday
Pratt (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Wisconsin.
It must have been a mild hamstring strain, as he is well ahead of schedule in his recovery. Pratt is eligible to return from the injured list Wednesday at home against the Mariners, and with the Brewers' High-A affiliate located just a couple hours away from Milwaukee, Pratt could be in the lineup for Wednesday's big-league game if all goes well Tuesday.
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