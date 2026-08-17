Cooper Pratt headshot

Cooper Pratt Injury: Playing in rehab game Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Pratt (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Wisconsin.

It must have been a mild hamstring strain, as he is well ahead of schedule in his recovery. Pratt is eligible to return from the injured list Wednesday at home against the Mariners, and with the Brewers' High-A affiliate located just a couple hours away from Milwaukee, Pratt could be in the lineup for Wednesday's big-league game if all goes well Tuesday.

Cooper Pratt
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Pratt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Pratt See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Week 19 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 19 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Week 17 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 17 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
21 days ago