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Cooper Pratt News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 3:27pm

The Brewers activated Pratt (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Mariners.

Pratt was cleared to rejoin the Brewers after going 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and one run scored in his lone rehab game with High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday. Prior to landing on the shelf Aug. 9 due to a right hamstring strain, Pratt had been serving as the Brewers' everyday shortstop, slashing .272/.352/.368 with two home runs, 17 RBI, 20 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and an 18:32 BB:K across his first 159 big-league plate appearances.

Cooper Pratt
Milwaukee Brewers
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