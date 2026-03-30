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Cooper Pratt News: Finalizing contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

The Brewers are close to signing Pratt to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $50 million, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The deal will also include two option years, locking Pratt up for as long as 10 years. Pratt began this season at Triple-A Nashville after slashing .238/.343/.348 with eight home runs, 31 stolen bases and a 67:80 BB:K over 120 games at Double-A Biloxi in 2025. Inking Pratt to a long-term deal signals that the Brewers intend to call the 21-year-old up to the majors. Pratt has played shortstop almost exclusively in pro ball, but he could be an option at third base for Milwaukee.

Cooper Pratt
Milwaukee Brewers
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