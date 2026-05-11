Cooper Pratt headshot

Cooper Pratt News: No longer slowed by sore foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Pratt (foot) has appeared in six games after sitting out May 5 due to foot soreness.

Pratt was briefly held out at Triple-A Nashville with a minor foot issue, but he managed to avoid a trip to the injured list. He's struggled a bit at the dish over his last six games, as he's 3-for-24 with one home run, four RBI, two stolen bases and five runs scored.

Cooper Pratt
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Pratt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Pratt See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
14 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
36 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
110 days ago
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
291 days ago
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
MLB
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!
Author Image
James Anderson
347 days ago