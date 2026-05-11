Cooper Pratt News: No longer slowed by sore foot
Pratt (foot) has appeared in six games after sitting out May 5 due to foot soreness.
Pratt was briefly held out at Triple-A Nashville with a minor foot issue, but he managed to avoid a trip to the injured list. He's struggled a bit at the dish over his last six games, as he's 3-for-24 with one home run, four RBI, two stolen bases and five runs scored.
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