Cooper Pratt News: Taking seat
Pratt is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Mariners.
Pratt went 0-for-4 at the plate Wednesday in his return from the 10-day injured list. He's being eased back into action with a day off during Thursday's matinee. Joey Ortiz will hold down shortstop for the Brewers.
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