Cooper Pratt headshot

Cooper Pratt News: Taking seat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Pratt is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Mariners.

Pratt went 0-for-4 at the plate Wednesday in his return from the 10-day injured list. He's being eased back into action with a day off during Thursday's matinee. Joey Ortiz will hold down shortstop for the Brewers.

Cooper Pratt
Milwaukee Brewers
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