Corbin Burnes Injury: Faces live hitter
Burnes (elbow) threw to a hitter Friday for the first time post-surgery, MLB.com reports.
The rehabbing Burnes faced the rehabbing Jordan Lawlar (wrist), the first time each player faced an opponent during their respective rehabs. Next up for Burnes is another batting practice session Tuesday. The right-hander is expected to return mid-season, likely following the All-Stat break.
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