Corbin Burnes headshot

Corbin Burnes Injury: Faces live hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 5:34am

Burnes (elbow) threw to a hitter Friday for the first time post-surgery, MLB.com reports.

The rehabbing Burnes faced the rehabbing Jordan Lawlar (wrist), the first time each player faced an opponent during their respective rehabs. Next up for Burnes is another batting practice session Tuesday. The right-hander is expected to return mid-season, likely following the All-Stat break.

Corbin Burnes
Arizona Diamondbacks
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