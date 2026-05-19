Corbin Burnes Injury: Facing hitters Friday
Burnes (elbow) is expected to begin throwing live batting practice Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Burnes is set for two more bullpen sessions this week, but assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he'll be cleared to face live hitters for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last June. The 31-year-old righty said he also expects to begin playing in rehab games in a few weeks and is aiming to make his season debut for the D-backs around the All-Star break.
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