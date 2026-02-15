Corbin Burnes Injury: Heading to 60-day IL
The Diamondbacks placed Burnes (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Burnes' move to the 60-day IL was merely procedural, as the veteran right-hander had already said earlier in spring training that he was hoping to make his season debut around the All-Star break while he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last June. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Zac Gallen, who re-signed with Arizona on a one-year deal.
