Corbin Burnes Injury: Suffers setback
Manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Burnes (elbow) has been shut down from throwing after suffering a teres major strain, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Burnes has been throwing to live hitters over the past couple of weeks while working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent last June, and he reportedly felt something in his side/shoulder during his last session. The team is hopeful that the 31-year-old righty will still be able to return sometime in September, though a more precise timeline will likely take shape once he's cleared to restart his throwing program.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Burnes See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West15 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score44 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202665 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets69 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target75 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Burnes See More