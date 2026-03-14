Corbin Burnes Injury: Throws BP session Friday

Burnes (elbow) tossed 15 pitches during Friday's bullpen session, Nick Piecoro and Jose Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

It was an encouraging sign for Barnes, with Friday's bullpen session being his first since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. All 15 of his pitches were fastballs or sinkers, and he reached a top velocity of 91 mph. Barnes' current plan is to toss two bullpen sessions a week, and the 31-year-old right-hander is aiming to make his 2026 debut around the All-Star break in July.