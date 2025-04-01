Corbin Burnes News: Fans eight in shaky outing

Burnes allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Tuesday. He struck out eight.

Burnes recorded three strikeouts in two scoreless frames to start the contest before allowing four runs over the next two innings. He needed 98 pitches (65 strikes) to record just 13 outs, but he also forced 16 swinging strikes. Despite the overall inefficiency, his eight strikeouts and near 100-pitch season debut are a good sign for the 30-year-old righty. Burnes' next start is projected to be in Washington this weekend.