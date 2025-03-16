Corbin Burnes News: Fans four in Saturday's start

Burnes allowed one run on four hits and struck out four over four-plus innings in Saturday's spring start against the White Sox.

He struck out the side in the first en route to retiring the first six batters he faced, and Burnes pitched into the fifth inning before being removed after 64 pitches (42 strikes) following a leadoff single. He owns a 1.35 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 13.1 spring innings. Those results -- and the contract Burnes signed during the offseason -- put him in line to start Opening Day, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has yet to decide between Burnes and Zac Gallen, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. The manager said the league is after him to name a starter and he needs to get back to them, but he wants "to be as thorough as possible." Arizona is set to host the Cubs in their March 27 opener.