Corbin Burnes News: Planned for spring opener

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Burnes will start Friday's spring opener against the Rockies, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Burnes, who worked the spring opener for Baltimore in 2024, wants the ball for his new team's Cactus League opener and will get it. The right-hander signed a six-year, $210 million deal with the Diamondbacks in December and appears ready to challenge Zac Gallen as the staff's ace.