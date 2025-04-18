Fantasy Baseball
Corbin Burnes headshot

Corbin Burnes News: Quality start in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Burnes didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 13-11 loss to the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three batters across six innings.

Burnes put the Diamondbacks in an early hole by giving up a double to Pete Crow-Armstrong followed by a Carson Kelly home run in the second inning. Fortunately for Burnes (and fantasy managers), those were the only two runs he conceded Friday, as he managed to avoid the 11-run outburst the Cubs' offense would enjoy across the seventh and eighth frames. The 30-year-old righty also was without his typical strikeout stuff yet again and now has fanned just nine batters over 17 innings across his last three starts. He'll look to recapture his previous form during his next start when the D-backs return home to take on the Rays.

