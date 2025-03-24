Corbin Burnes News: Reason for rotation slot

Burnes was slotted to the fifth spot in the rotation, because the right-hander wanted to remain on a five-day pitching schedule, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Eyebrows may have been raised when the Diamondbacks announced Burnes, a prized offseason addition, was going to start the fifth game of the season. That's because manager Torey Lovullo didn't decide on Zac Gallen to start Opening Day until later in camp, and Burnes wanted to maintain a five-day routine. Burnes last pitched in a Cactus League game Friday, so if the right-hander started the second game of the regular season, he would be doing so on one week's rest. Instead, Burnes will throw a simulated game on Wednesday before making his regular-season debut the following Tuesday.