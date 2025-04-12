Corbin Burnes News: Records first quality start

Burnes did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Brewers, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

It was a solid outing overall for Burnes. After allowing a pair of runs in the second inning, the right-hander held Milwaukee off the board until Jackson Chourio homered in the sixth. It was a step in the right direction for Burnes, who's gotten off to a shaky start with the Diamondbacks. He now has a 5.28 ERA with a 1.57 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB through his first 15.1 innings this season. Burnes currently lines up for a road matchup with the Cubs in his next outing.