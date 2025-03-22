Corbin Burnes News: Roughed up Friday

Burnes allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits while striking out five over 2.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Brewers.

This outing came out of nowhere. Burnes had breezed through his first five Cactus League outings before the Brewers knocked him around. He ran his pitch count to 75 in his spring finale. Burnes told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that he was having trouble commanding his cutter. The right-hander should make his next start during the regular-season's opening series against the Cubs, though nothing has been set beyond Opening Day starter Zac Gallen.