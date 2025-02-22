Corbin Burnes News: Strikes out side

Burnes struck out all three batters faced in one inning Friday against the Rockies.

Burnes requested to pitch the Cactus League opener, and manager Torey Lovullo obliged. The right-hander was in the zone, landing 12 of 16 pitches for strikes. While he looked in midseason form, Burnes told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he's going to need two or three outings to feel he has everything under control. He threw mostly cutters -- the pitch he throws most often -- and sprinkled in his changeup, curveball, sinker and slider.