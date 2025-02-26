Fantasy Baseball
Corbin Burnes headshot

Corbin Burnes News: Throws two innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Burnes allowed three hits and struck out three over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Burnes made his second Cactus League appearance and pushed his pitch count to 29 (20 strikes). He told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that other than a couple of breaking balls he left over the plate, he was pleased. The right-hander has struck out six over three innings thus far.

