Corbin Burnes News: Up to four innings

Burnes allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings in Sunday's spring start against the Rangers.

Early on spring training, Burnes has lived up the six-year ($210 million) contract the Diamondbacks handed him during the offseason. The right-hander has allowed just one run during his four Cactus League starts and struck out 13 over 9.1 innings. "I think kind of the last piece was pairing both the cutter command with the spin and we were able to do that today," Burnes told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic following the game. He threw 57 pitches (39 strikes), putting him on schedule to be ready for a full workload once the regular season kicks off. Burnes should get another three starts to build up and work on little things that may crop up between now and Opening Day.