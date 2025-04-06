Fantasy Baseball
Corbin Burnes News: Walks four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 6:54pm

Burnes (0-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts over five innings. He also hit two batters.

Burnes was given a 1-0 lead in the first inning but yielded four runs over his first three frames. He lacked command, issuing four free passes while inducing only eight swinging strikes on 89 pitches. The 30-year-old is off to a slow start, posting a 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB through 9.1 innings. He's slated for a home matchup with the Brewers next weekend.

