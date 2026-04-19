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Corbin Carroll Injury: Avoids major injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Carroll (back) is expected to start in right field for Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Carroll left Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Blue Jays in the fifth inning with lower-back tightness, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury. Manager Torey Lovullo stated after the game that the outfielder will be good to go for Tuesday's matchup with Chicago, putting to bed any concerns about Carroll's long-term outlook. Carroll finished his day at the plate 0-for-2 with a strikeout, bringing an end to his three-game hit streak, but he's still batting .333 with a home run, eight RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases over his last 11 contests.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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