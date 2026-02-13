Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll Injury: Back at camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 4:44am

Carroll was back at camp Thursday one day after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Carroll's return to camp wasn't just for show. He sported a cast over his right hand, but the left-handed outfielder was seen doing plyometric throwing drills. He can also run and execute leg work in the weight room. Carroll and the Diamondbacks are hopeful he can return around Opening Day.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
