Corbin Carroll Injury: Battling hip injury
Carroll will sit out Thursday's game against the Mets due to a minor hip injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Carroll said he tweaked something in his hip while legging out a triple in Wednesday's win, though he noted that he isn't dealing with anything serious and expects to be back in action relatively soon. The 25-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a strong start this season, slashing .333/.408/.690 with two home runs, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and a steal through his first 12 games.
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