Corbin Carroll Injury: Could make spring debut this week
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Carroll (hand) could make his Cactus League debut as soon as this week, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
Carroll has made a swift recovery from surgery to address a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, an operation he had a little less than a month ago. If the outfielder does indeed get into Cactus League action later this week, he should be able to reach his goal of being ready in time for Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3003 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues4 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country13 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season14 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30018 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More