Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll Injury: Could make spring debut this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Carroll (hand) could make his Cactus League debut as soon as this week, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll has made a swift recovery from surgery to address a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, an operation he had a little less than a month ago. If the outfielder does indeed get into Cactus League action later this week, he should be able to reach his goal of being ready in time for Opening Day.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
