Corbin Carroll Injury: Dealing with back issue
Carroll is dealing with lower-back tightness after leaving Sunday's contest against Toronto in the fifth inning, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Carroll appeared to be in some discomfort while in the field after striking out swinging in the bottom of the third frame, and it is now understood to be the result of a lower-back issue. With Arizona trailing 10-1, there was no reason for the team to keep the outfielder in the game Sunday. More information on his status moving forward will likely be provided ahead of Monday's team day off.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18Yesterday
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 127 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More