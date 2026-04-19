Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 2:58pm

Carroll exited Sunday's contest against the Blue Jays in the fifth inning due to an undisclosed issue, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Carroll was replaced in right field by Jorge Barrosa to open the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear what exactly forced Carroll to exit early, but the outfielder did appear to come up lame after striking out in his final at-bat of the day in the bottom of the third inning. An official diagnosis and status update will likely come in the near future.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago