Corbin Carroll Injury: Exits early Sunday
Carroll exited Sunday's contest against the Blue Jays in the fifth inning due to an undisclosed issue, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Carroll was replaced in right field by Jorge Barrosa to open the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear what exactly forced Carroll to exit early, but the outfielder did appear to come up lame after striking out in his final at-bat of the day in the bottom of the third inning. An official diagnosis and status update will likely come in the near future.
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