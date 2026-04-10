Corbin Carroll Injury: Expected back Saturday
Carroll (hip) will be available off the bench during Friday's game against the Phillies and is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Friday will mark the second consecutive start Carroll has missed since he tweaked his hip Wednesday, but it doesn't seem like his period of inactivity will extend much further. Jorge Barrosa has been starting in right field with Carroll sidelined and has three hits in Arizona's last four games, but the latter's .333/.408/.690 slash line through 49 plate appearances is hard to replace.
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