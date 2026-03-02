Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll Injury: Making progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 6:13am

Carroll (hand) has graduated to swinging a bat with both hands, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Carroll has taken small steps since undergoing surgery on his right hand. He recently began swinging with the left hand only but has now moved onto a two-handed swing. He also shagged fly balls with his hand feeling good enough to catch the ball. Carroll is optimistic he'll be ready to go by Opening Day.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
