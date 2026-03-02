Corbin Carroll Injury: Making progress
Carroll (hand) has graduated to swinging a bat with both hands, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Carroll has taken small steps since undergoing surgery on his right hand. He recently began swinging with the left hand only but has now moved onto a two-handed swing. He also shagged fly balls with his hand feeling good enough to catch the ball. Carroll is optimistic he'll be ready to go by Opening Day.
