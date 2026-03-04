Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll Injury: Making strides with hitting program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 11:33am

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Carroll (hand) has progressed from taking swings off a tee and against soft-toss pitching to taking more traditional batting-practice swings, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll isn't yet taking part in live BP, though he appears to be on the cusp of making that step in the coming days while his surgically repaired right hand has responded well to lighter swings. Though the two-time All-Star won't be available to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic and isn't expected to return to the Diamondbacks' Cactus League lineup anytime soon, he still has a realistic chance at being fully cleared for Arizona's March 26 season opener versus the Dodgers.

