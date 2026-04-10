Corbin Carroll Injury: Remains out of lineup Friday
Carroll (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Carroll tweaked his hip Wednesday against the Mets and will miss his second consecutive start. With Carroll not in the starting lineup, Jorge Barrosa is getting the nod in right field and batting ninth. Carroll is slashing .333/.408/.690 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs, 11 RBI, nine runs scored, one stolen base and a 6:10 BB:K across 49 plate appearances.
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