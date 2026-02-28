Corbin Carroll Injury: Slowly resumes activity
Carroll (hand) has resumed baseball activity, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
Carroll had a bat in his hand Friday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo again indicated the outfielder is ahead of schedule but can not estimate a timeline until the outfielder's swinging bat to ball.
