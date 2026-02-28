Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll Injury: Slowly resumes activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 6:51am

Carroll (hand) has resumed baseball activity, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll had a bat in his hand Friday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo again indicated the outfielder is ahead of schedule but can not estimate a timeline until the outfielder's swinging bat to ball.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
4 days ago
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
MLB
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
5 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
18 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
18 days ago