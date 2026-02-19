Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll Injury: Team preparing for quick return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 5:39am

The Diamondbacks are preparing for Carroll (hand) to return by or soon after Opening Day, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The team isn't saying it out loud, but they believe Carroll's track record of healing quickly and work ethic makes Opening Day a real possibility. Another clue is how the Diamondbacks are preparing the outfield with both Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel (knee) sidelined. An original plan floated by manager Torey Lovullo was to have center fielder Alek Thomas cover right field until Carroll was back, but early in camp, Thomas has been lining up in left field, where he could play until Gurriel returns. Of the two injured outfielders, the sense is that Gurriel is more likely to need more time than Carroll.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
