Corbin Carroll News: Back in lineup

Carroll (back) will start in right field and bat second Tuesday against the White Sox.

Carroll made an early exit from Sunday's game due to lower-back tightness, but after getting a chance to rest during Arizona's off day Monday, he will return without missing a start. The star outfielder has been phenomenal on offense to begin the year, slashing .300/.390/.600 with three homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored and two steals through 20 games.