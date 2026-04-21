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Corbin Carroll News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Carroll (back) will start in right field and bat second Tuesday against the White Sox.

Carroll made an early exit from Sunday's game due to lower-back tightness, but after getting a chance to rest during Arizona's off day Monday, he will return without missing a start. The star outfielder has been phenomenal on offense to begin the year, slashing .300/.390/.600 with three homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored and two steals through 20 games.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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