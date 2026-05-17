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Corbin Carroll News: Big day in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 5:49pm

Carroll went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Rockies.

Carroll homered on consecutive at-bats to record his ninth multi-homer game. The outfielder is up to seven home runs over 43 games, slightly off last season's pace when Carroll had 31 HRs over 143 contests.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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