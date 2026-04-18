Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll News: Breaks game open with grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Carroll went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over Toronto.

Carroll played the role of hero Saturday, smashing a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman. The All-Star outfielder is off to an outstanding start in 2026, slashing .309/.400/.618 with 12 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 11 walks and two stolen bases over his first 80 plate appearances. The grand slam was the fourth of Carroll's career as well.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
11 days ago