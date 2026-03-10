Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll News: Cleared for spring debut Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Carroll (hand) will make his Cactus League debut as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter in Wednesday's game versus the Athletics, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Carroll is less than a month removed from surgery to remove a fractured right hamate bone, but he was cleared to resume swinging a bat by early March and has continued to ramp up his hitting progression without issue. The 25-year-old is being eased back in at DH but should be ready to play the outfield soon. Carroll is on track to be available for Opening Day.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll
