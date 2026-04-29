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Corbin Carroll News: Clubs fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Carroll went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Carroll also struck out three times, but he made up for it with a ninth-inning homer, going back-to-back with Ketel Marte to pad the Diamondbacks' lead. This was just the second multi-hit effort over Carroll's last eight games, a span in which he's 6-for-27 (.222) with two extra-base hits, two RBI and two stolen bases. The outfielder has been in the No. 3 hole over the last five contests, but it doesn't appear that move down from the two-spot has worked all that well yet. Overall, Carroll is batting .284 with a .947 OPS, four homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored, four stolen bases, six doubles and four triples over 27 games, so he still offers plenty of quality across the board.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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