Corbin Carroll News: Collects three hits Thursday
Carroll went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 3-2 victory against the Dodgers on Thursday.
Carroll collected half of Arizona's four extra-base hits, striking a double in the first inning and putting the team on the board with a solo homer to right field in the eighth. The talented outfielder has gone deep twice in his past three contests on the heels of a 13-game homerless stretch. Carroll is enjoying a strong season overall, as his .937 OPS is on pace for a career-best mark. He's complemented a .292 batting average with nine homers, 15 doubles, eight triples, 39 runs, 30 RBI and seven stolen bases through 59 games.
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