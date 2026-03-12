Corbin Carroll News: Debuts Wednesday

Carroll served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's spring game against the Athletics.

Using an ax-handle bat, Carroll grounded out, flied out and struck out in his Cactus League debut, which had been delayed by a broken right hamate bone. He told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that using the bat was an adjustment but added it was "manageable." The new handle is less painful than the bat Carroll would typically use, and the outfielder will have to work through that pain. He's expected to serve as the DH for a few appearances before playing the field.