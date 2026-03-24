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Corbin Carroll News: Gets start in field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 5:11am

Carroll started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Monday's spring game against the Guardians.

Carroll made his first appearance in the field since returning from surgery to remove a broken hamate bone. His previous five Cactus League appearances were as the designated hitter. With no setbacks as a fielder, Carroll will be the Opening Day starter in right field, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. He's had just 17 at-bats over six games this spring, far fewer than in previous years, so there could be some lag to start the regular season while he gets his timing down.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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