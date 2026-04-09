Corbin Carroll News: Grabs first day off
Carroll is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Mets.
It's the first day off this season for Carroll, who is 7-for-14 at the plate across his last three games. Jorge Barrosa will handle right field and bat ninth in Thursday's rubber match.
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