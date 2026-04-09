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Corbin Carroll News: Grabs first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Carroll is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Mets.

It's the first day off this season for Carroll, who is 7-for-14 at the plate across his last three games. Jorge Barrosa will handle right field and bat ninth in Thursday's rubber match.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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