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Corbin Carroll News: Handed day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 11:14am

Carroll is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

During Tuesday's game, Carroll was hit in the head by a relay throw on his triple in the bottom of the first inning. He was able to stay in the game and ended up playing all nine innings of Arizona's 5-3 comeback win. According to Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic, Carroll exhibited no symptoms of a concussion during or after Tuesday's game and campaigned to play Wednesday, but manager Torey Lovullo said that he elected to give the star outfielder the day off since he was due for a breather anyway. Jorge Barrosa will get the nod in right field in place of Carroll, who had started each of Arizona's last 33 games.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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